BREAKING: Jaguars Release First Injury Report of Week 18
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report for the Week 18 finale vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
As expected, Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week that Little would likely miss the rest of the 2024 season with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 16. Little was seen in the Jaguars' locker room with a boot on his left ankle.
With Little out of the lineup, the Jaguars have turned to veteran offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen at left tackle. Van Lanen made his first start in Week 17, playing every snap at left tackle in a 20-13 win.
"It’s awesome. I love Cole. We've had a good friendship growing here. So, definitely started on the scout field and OTAs and whatnot. Just keeping it loose, keeping it fun. He's done a good job," Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones said last week.
"He works really hard. He's in my draft class. When I got here, just building that friendship meant a lot to me. So, I'm excited for him. He obviously stepped in the last time we played these guys and did a good job. I think that's a great example of a guy trying to get some great film and put his best foot forward. Hopefully, everyone else can do the same.”
Also listed on the injury report for the Jaguars were limited participants such as offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), safety Darnell Savage (concussion), linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle).
Scherff briefly left Sunday's game with the shoulder injury.
“Yeah, Brandon [Scherff] came out just because on one of the screen passes there he just reaggravated his shoulder that's been kind of bothering him all year," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"So, he came out for a couple of plays, and then the other time it came out, the bridge of his nose was cut and was bleeding, so he had to come out to get that addressed and in and fixed before he'd go back in the game. Everybody else came out relatively clean, just our normal bumps and bruises. Actually, quite honestly, knock on wood, one of our healthier games.”
