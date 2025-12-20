Key Matchups to Watch For Jaguars' Massive Road Trip vs. Broncos

A defensive slugfest is set to take place at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium this weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars play in one of their biggest high-stakes road games in recent franchise memory. For the first time in eight years, they bestow a 10-win season and lead the AFC South, hoping to secure their first division crown since 2022.

The Jaguars will be leaning on their defense this week, as offense could be optional in such a hostile environment against the Broncos. This is a terrific test to see where Jacksonville matches up with the AFC's top-seeded squad. If they want to secure a big road win, head coach Liam Coen will need these three key matchups to succeed on Sunday afternoon.

Jaguars passing offense vs. Broncos secondary

This is the ultimate test for the Jaguars' passing game, a unit that features No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers--yes, you heard that right. Meyers has been the de facto top target in the offense, despite Brian Thomas Jr. returning to the lineup. Meyers recently signed an extension and will look to lead this group of pass-catchers against a great Broncos secondary.

Pat Surtain II is the best cornerback in football, so look for Meyers and Thomas to acquire attention from the Broncos' top defense to open up middle field opportunities for Brenton Strange against opposing linebackers, and Parker Washington to get run-after-catch chances.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vs. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix

These two quarterbacks have been playing well in recent weeks, with Lawrence having a career performance against the Jets this past weekend. The momentum of both signal-callers will collide in Denver with something needing to give. Furthermore, this is a prime opportunity for each to prove critics wrong in a big-game environment.

Lawrence faces arguably the second-best defense in the league. One would hope that he continues to play freely as he has for the last several weeks. If he does against this Broncos defense, it could be the difference in a monster road win and a whole new discussion of the team's postseason outlook.

Jaguars' offensive line vs. Broncos' defensive line

Head coach Liam Coen offered a great breakdown of Denver's defensive line on Wednesday, discussing their rushing fronts and what makes them so challenging.

The Broncos will play plenty of single coverage with their seventh-ranked blitz rate of 32.2 percent, utilizing inverted coverages, traps, and simulated pressure to muddy the picture for offensive linemen, which offers an incredible challenge for Cole Van Lanen at left tackle and Anton Harrison at right tackle, plus the interior front led by center Robert Hainsey, a group that has allowed no sacks and less than 10 pressures in each of the last two games.

"Both guys on the edge can go, both guys, [Jonathan] Cooper and [Nik] Bonitto," Coen broke down of the Broncos top defensive linemen. "Bonitto does a great job jumping the snap count, understanding, hearing the snap count, you can tell he studies it, obviously a benefit for them being at home for that standpoint. And he's got a quick get off. Inside, [Zach] Allen does a great job rushing at the three technique or at the guard position and I've had a lot of respect for him for a long time."

