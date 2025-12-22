Jaguars Deployed Yet Another Offensive Line Configuration vs. Broncos

Like every team in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had to deal with injuries throughout the 2025 NFL season. Some rosters are better equipped to handle absences from their key players than others, though. The Jags have shown depth, versatility, and resilience by overcoming multiple notable injuries to climb to 11-4 this year.



Jacksonville has had several different offensive linemen miss games in 2025. Starters Anton Harrison, Walker Little, Robert Hainsey, and Patrick Mekari have been out at various points this season. The Jaguars not only fought through their absences but have been able to discover some interesting configurations with their depth that have made them better.



Jaguars insert Walker Little at guard



The Jacksonville Jaguars were without starting left tackle Walker Little in Weeks 14 and 15, after he suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans. In his absence, Cole Van Lanen stepped in to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blindside. He didn't just fill a role, either; he excelled at LT.



He earned his highest grades from Pro Football Focus all season at the new position, 77.5 against the Indianapolis Colts and 80.5 versus the New York Jets. His play earned him the starting nod even with Little back available in Week 16's clash with the Denver Broncos. Little didn't have to wait long to get on the field again, though, as right guard Patrick Mekari would go down with a back injury. Rather than slide Van Lanen over and put Little back at tackle, Head Coach Liam Coen opted to insert Little at guard instead:



Obviously, just one drive… but didn’t hear Walker Little or CVL’s name called once / didn’t notice any issues.



"I think he did fine. I think we had one miscue down on third down in the red zone, the Jakobi in the back of the end zone that got kind of tipped. We had a miscue there [on] communication, but I was very proud of Walker being able to step in. Nobody flinched, nobody blinked, when he was going on in, Jonah [Monheim] going on in, and so those guys stayed the course. [Offensive Line Coach], [Jacksonville Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Specialist], Trevor [Mendelson], they’ve done a great job with that group and [I’m] very proud of them."

Little hasn't been the best performer at left tackle, and Cole Van Lanen has shown more than enough to keep his spot there. Perhaps this shift in position will enable Little to reach his full potential and bring this Jaguars' offensive line to a whole new level.

