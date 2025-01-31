BREAKING: Jaguars Request Interview With Ascending Bills Assistant
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocked the Jacksonville Jaguars from pursuing offensive line coach Kevin Carberry and assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci, it appears head coach Liam Coen is turning his attention elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars have now put in a formal request to interview Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Austin Gund.
Gund has been the Bill's assistant offensive line coach for the last two seasons under top offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. Considering Kromer and Coen were coworkers with the Los Angeles Rams for three years, Gund has a logical connection to Coen.
The Jaguars clearly need a lot of help along the offensive line after back-to-back seasons with one of the worst running games in football. This will be a point of emphasis regardless of who the offensive line coach is.
"I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right?" Coen said about the offensive line on Monday.
"I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees. I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
Gund joined the Bills staff in 2022 as a quality control coach, and Coen has already praised Bills head coach Sean McDermott for the impact he has on his staff. As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see Coen interested in an ascending coach on the Bills' staff.
The Jaguars are set to return most of their offensive line in 2025. Left tackle Walker Little signed a three-year extension with the franchise before the end of the 2024 season, while right tackle Anton Harrison is entering the third year of his rookie contract after being the team's first-round pick in 2023.
Left guard Ezra Cleveland will be in the second year of his new deal with the Jaguars, and center Mitch Morse has another year remaining on his contract. Right guard seems to be the only truly unsettled piece of the roster.
Coen's first offensive staff with the Jaguars is coming together, and according to sources with knowledge of the situation there are two coaches who have strong chances to remain with the team: tight ends coach Richard Angulo and offensive assistant Tyler Tettleton, who has been both assistant running backs coach and assistant wide receivers coach in the past.
