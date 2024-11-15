BREAKING: Jaguars Rule Key Offensive Players Out vs. Lions
While Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson appeared to have some hope the team would have second-year running back Tank Bigsby in the mix in Week 11, that hope appears to be squashed.
The Jaguars officially ruled out Bigsby on Friday with an ankle injury, meaning the Jaguars will take on the Detroit Lions without both Bigsby and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Bigsby has dealt with an ankle injury for the last several weeks and ultimately left last Sunday's game for a few snaps due to the injury. Bigsby has been a focal point of Jacksonville's rushing attack throughout the season, though the last two weeks have seen some tough sledding.
In the last two weeks, Bigsby has carried the ball just 10 times for 26 yards. In the two weeks before that, he had a combined 44 carries for 196 yards and two games. One reason why his rushing production has dipped has been his injury, but the Jaguars have also seen veteran running back Travis Etienne come back into the fold from injury.
Aside from Bigsby and Lawrence, the Jaguars have three players listed as questionable: left guard Ezra Cleveland, defensive tackle Maason Smith and running back Keilan Robinson.
Pederson said on Friday that Cleveland would be good for Sunday's game after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Smith has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but there is no assurance he will be active on Sunday.
"He’ll have an opportunity, but I don’t know if he’ll be ‘up,’ if that makes sense. We’ll make the final determination later today after practice," Pederson said.
