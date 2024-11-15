BREAKING: Jaguars' Coach Has Major Injury Update Before Lions Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have faced plenty of injury questions at the quarterback position in recent weeks, but Trevor Lawrence isn't the only name on offense whose status is up in the air.
The Jaguars have also had to closely monitor an injury to running back Tank Bigsby, who has been sidelined this week with an ankle injury.
Bigsby has missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, which has cast serious doubt into his availability for Week 11 vs. the Detroit Lions. Typically under head coach Doug Pederson, players who miss practice throughout the week either do not play or do not have heavy workloads in the ensuing game.
With that said, Pederson did make a noticeable announcement on what kind of work Bigsby would get on Friday.
"Tank's gonna go today, we'll see. Optimistic, you know, but obviously, today will be a big day for him," Pederson said before practice.
Bigsby has dealt with an ankle injury for the last several weeks and ultimately left last Sunday's game for a few snaps due to the injury. Bigsby has been a focal point of Jacksonville's rushing attack throughout the season, though the last two weeks have seen some tough sledding.
In the last two weeks, Bigsby has carried the ball just 10 times for 26 yards. In the two weeks before that, he had a combined 44 carries for 196 yards and two games. One reason why his rushing production has dipped has been his injury, but the Jaguars have also seen veteran running back Travis Etienne come back into the fold from injury.
