Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Rule Multiple Players Out vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without several key players vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out three players ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle) and safety Darnell Savage have all been ruled out. Outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah is questionable with an illness.

"Savage, still in the protocol, so I wouldn’t expect him to go. I don’t expect him. Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller], same thing. Don’t expect him to play, and of course, Walker [OL Walker Little]. Everybody else is good," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

On the Titans side of things, star running back Tony Pollard is questionable with an ankle injury and has not practiced all week. In the their matchup in Week 14, Pollard rushed for 102 yards and also recorded 22 yards as a pass-catcher.

It remains to be seen if Pollard will be available for Sunday's game, though his questionable tag obviously at least gives him a chance. If he is unable to play, however, then the Jaguars will be facing a Titans offense without one of their top players.

There is a good argument to make that Pollard was the Titans' best player the last time these two teams played. If he can't play, then the Jaguars' odds at winning are set to increase. Considering the Titans started the last game with almost 10 consecutive runs, largely with Pollard setting the tone, then his injury status could be a critical X-Factor to determining the results in Sunday's home finale.

“Yeah, he’s a big part of their run game, obviously. Good running back. Look, it’s always been sort of the next-man-up mentality, I think with every team," Pederson said on Friday.

"I wouldn’t expect them to do anything different in the run game, quite honestly. I still think that themselves and us, that’s what you try to establish in games like this. Try to get that thing going because that will open up the play-action and the movement and the screen game, and all that. I just think that they’re going to continue to try and find ways to get the ball to not just their runners, but all their skill guys.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News