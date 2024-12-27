BREAKING: Jaguars Rule Multiple Players Out vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out three players ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Tennessee Titans.
Offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle) and safety Darnell Savage have all been ruled out. Outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah is questionable with an illness.
"Savage, still in the protocol, so I wouldn’t expect him to go. I don’t expect him. Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller], same thing. Don’t expect him to play, and of course, Walker [OL Walker Little]. Everybody else is good," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
On the Titans side of things, star running back Tony Pollard is questionable with an ankle injury and has not practiced all week. In the their matchup in Week 14, Pollard rushed for 102 yards and also recorded 22 yards as a pass-catcher.
It remains to be seen if Pollard will be available for Sunday's game, though his questionable tag obviously at least gives him a chance. If he is unable to play, however, then the Jaguars will be facing a Titans offense without one of their top players.
There is a good argument to make that Pollard was the Titans' best player the last time these two teams played. If he can't play, then the Jaguars' odds at winning are set to increase. Considering the Titans started the last game with almost 10 consecutive runs, largely with Pollard setting the tone, then his injury status could be a critical X-Factor to determining the results in Sunday's home finale.
“Yeah, he’s a big part of their run game, obviously. Good running back. Look, it’s always been sort of the next-man-up mentality, I think with every team," Pederson said on Friday.
"I wouldn’t expect them to do anything different in the run game, quite honestly. I still think that themselves and us, that’s what you try to establish in games like this. Try to get that thing going because that will open up the play-action and the movement and the screen game, and all that. I just think that they’re going to continue to try and find ways to get the ball to not just their runners, but all their skill guys.”
