BREAKING: Jaguars Star Nominated For Prestigious NFL Award
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker has been nominated as the franchise’s Salute to Service recipient, the NFL announced on Friday.
“Each year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who make exceptional efforts to honor and support military and veteran communities,” the NFL said in a release.
Walker, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has long been an advocate of the military during his time with the Jaguars.
“Travon is extremely active in the military community in Jacksonville. During his rookie season, Travon visited Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville to tour a ship and take the opportunity to thank our active-duty service members for their sacrifice," THe NFL said in a release.
"Travon is an avid supporter of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors where he most recently supported the Sullivan family. Anita Sullivan, the surviving spouse of CE3 Michael Sullivan, USN, shared that their oldest son, Drew, and his girlfriend were involved in a horrific car accident that has put Drew through multiple surgeries, spending weeks in the hospital and rehab. Travon surprised the family with a shopping spree."
“Additionally, during the Jaguars military appreciation day, Travon took it upon himself to thank Sgt. David James McLaughlin Jr., a combat veteran who served during Afghanistan, for his service. Sgt. McLaughlin was invited to the stadium and Travon presented David with an autograph jersey before surprising the sergeant with the real reason he was here – to receive a new home! Travon Walker grew up with military and U.S. Marine Corps beliefs instilled at a young age. Not only did Walker’s father serve in the USMC during Operation Desert Storm, but his grandfather served in the army during the Korean War. Travon’s father believes he’s the player he is today because of his drive to compete and be the absolute best in everything he does; traits that Travon would have picked up from his father and military family.
