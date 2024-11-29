Jaguars' Franchise Quarterback Opens Up On Injury
If one thing was made clear by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Wednesday, it this: he wants to play.
Lawrence, who has missed the Jaguars' last two games with a left shoulder injury, has always been a tough and competitive player who wants to be on the field next to his teammates. And that hasn't changed with his most recent injury, with Lawrence practicing on Monday and Wednesday after not practicing at all in Week 11.
“I'm feeling better. It's been three, a little over three weeks. So, it's good for me to be able to rest and try to heal up as much as possible. I've definitely made some progress," Lawrence said on Wednesday.
"I'm feeling better, been able to do a little bit more. It's taken longer than I wanted it to. Obviously, I want to be out there, and I want to be playing, and it honestly just sucks watching and then being there at the game, being on the sideline, not even dressed out the last two games. So that's been tough. I'm hoping I'm back out there this week. It'd be great. That's what I want. I want to be back on the field playing with my teammates and that's the plan.”
The question now is whether Lawrence's goal to be on the field will happen in Week 13. Perhaps it comes at a later time, and Jones starts vs. the Texans. Or perhaps Lawrence once again proves his mettle and toughness and starts despite not being 100%.
“I don't know the answer to that, to be honest. I think the sooner you can decide the better, just for everybody. I'm preparing to play and preparing like I normally would to play a full game and to go so that if that happens or when that happens, I'm ready to go," Lawrence said.
"But also, if that's not going to happen, you want to make sure that if Mac’s [QB Mac Jones] going to play he gets some reps and is prepared as well. So, I think it's something you have to assess every day. Yeah, I think there are a lot of things to consider, but definitely I'm going to factor it everyday and kind of see how I feel and obviously talk to our staff and see how it's progressing. But I feel the best I’ve felt in the past few weeks. So, I'm excited about it.”
