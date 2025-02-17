BREAKING: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reacts to False Steelers Trade Rumors
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made one thing consistently clear since 2021: Trevor Lawrence is their quarterback. Today, tomorrow, and far beyond that.
Lawrence has made it just as clear during his four-year career that Jacksonville is where he wants to be both in the short- and long-term.
That is why when last week's false report of the Pittsburgh Steelers inquiring about Lawrence's availability never made sense on its surface.
A source within the Jaguars organization told Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated last week that there had been no any actual conversations between the Jaguars and Steelers regarding Lawrence and the rumors were "ridiculous".
Still, the rumors set social media ablaze and grew to the point where now Lawrence himself has been asked about them. Lawrence talked about the situation during an appearance on 'Up and Adams' with Kay Adams.
"That's funny. You know, I didn't really see anything. My agent texted me and was, hey, this is -- then, of course, I saw it after he texted me. He said, 'Hey, this is a report that is out there. I don't think there's anything to it, but I'll check into it.'So I saw it, and it's funny though. Like, when I, when he sent it to me, I was like, you know, I wouldn't say, your heart drops, but you're kind of like, you think, what? And then I'm like, thinking about, like, I can't even get -- I have a no-trade clause in my contract," Lawrence said.
"So like I would know about it if I was getting, if I was getting traded, or if that was something that was gonna happen, you know, I'd have to be on board with it. So, which I'm not. I'm happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on, you know, we want to win a Super Bowl here, and, you know, I think we can do that. And I don't want to leave Jacksonville. So I'm happy here, obviously, not going to Pittsburgh."
As Lawrence would explain, new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen would even reach out to him in the wake of the rumor to ensure it was nothing but falsehoods. After all, Lawrence is one of the main reasons Coen wanted to take the Jaguars' job.
"Liam texted me, actually, I guess the day after it came out, and Liam said, 'shouldn't even have to say this, but that's not coming from us.' I was like, Yeah, I figured. So we're all good. He didn't even have to send that. There was no doubt on my side," Lawrence said.
"Like I said, we love Jacksonville. This is home for us, and there's a lot more on the football side that, you know, we've yet to accomplish here, and I'm excited about what we're building. The future is very bright, and I want to be the guy here for a long time."
