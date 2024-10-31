BREAKING: Jaguars' Week 15 Opponent Dealt Massive Blow
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-6 and looking forward to their Week 9 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, down the road they will play a similarly struggling New York Jets team for a Week 15 matchup in December.
The Jets are 2-6 ahead of their matchup with the Houston Texans, and they too had high expectations for this season. They fired head coach Robert Saleh in early October and acquired wide receiver Davante Adams to play with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets' woes are likely to spiral further, as they have now lost wide receiver Allen Lazard to the injured reserve due to a chest injury, per Ian Rapoport. He will miss a minimum four weeks.
Lazard is a massive piece for the Jets. He is third on the team in targets with 44, his 30 catches are good for that same standing, and he is second on the team with 412 receiving yards. Most importantly, Lazard is leading the team in receiving touchdowns with five touchdowns.
The Jaguars recently lost star receiver Christian Kirk for the rest of the season with a fractured collar bone. Baring anything unexpected, rookie phenom Brian Thomas Jr. should be more than ready for the Jets when the contest rolls around.
The chances are good that both teams will be playing for pride by the time they play in December, as both look to be sellers at the trade deadline and have little to no answers to solve their issues this season. Both teams will likely look to the offseason for major improvements.
