The Truth of Jaguars Star Rookie's Murky Injury Situation
In the same week the Jacksonville Jaguars lost starting receiver Christian Kirk for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, the Jaguars are also forced to monitor the status of another star wideout.
Rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. went down in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a chest injury, sitting out the game's final drives. Now, his status for Week 9 and beyond is the largest question facing the franchise as it looks to come back from a 2-6 start.
"When I caught the touchdown, I kind of like fell on my knees and kind of like crunched over and then ended up hurting my side, my rib," Thomas said on Monday.
"I didn't even land on the ball. Like when I crunched I guess, I don't know. I know I didn't land on the ball though for sure."
“He’s just got a little contusion on the left side of his chest. It's going to be sore. It's kind of a day-to-day thing," Pederson said on Monday.
When asked if there is a chance Thomas could play this Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Pederson didn't shy away from the possibility.
“Yeah, I think it's more about how much he can tolerate," he said.
Whether Thomas plays this weekend will let us know the true severity of his injury and if he will miss extended time. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed what a potentially worst-case diagnosis could be early on Monday.
"Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. could miss 2-4 weeks with a chest/rib injury suffered Sunday, per sources. Scans today will determine full extent and next steps, though. Thomas is also getting a second opinion," Fowler said.
Speaking in the Jaguars' locker room Monday at the Miller Electric Center, Thomas expressed optimism about his timeline.
"Nothing. Everything was good," Thomas said when asked about what the MRI showed.
"When the soreness goes down, I will be trying to get back out there as soon as possible."
Expect for plenty of updates on the Jaguars' star rookie throughout the week. The No. 23 pick has been the best rookie receiver in the NFL this season and has proven to be the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver.
