BREAKING: Key Jaguars Starter Expected to Have Surgery
With one wide receiver already on injured reserve, it looks as if the Jacksonville Jaguars could see another land on the sidelines.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis is "believed to have suffered a meniscus tear," against the Detroit Lions in the Jaguars' 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.
"They are still assessing the injury, but Davis is expected to have surgery. During the procedure, doctors will determine if it’s a full repair or just a trim," Rapoport said. "A full meniscus repair, which is often the option chosen, would knock Gabe Davis out for the season but is usually best for long-term health. A meniscus trim would likely land Davis on IR, but mean he could return this season."
In nine games this year, Davis has caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns after signing with the Jaguars in March as a free agent.
One way or another, it appears Davis is likely to head to injured reserve. The Jaguars lost starting slot receiver Christian Kirk in Week 8, and Davis' injury could make him next. The Jaguars are also entering their Week 12 bye with injuries to other key players on offense such as Trevor Lawrence and Tank Bigsby.
“Bye weeks are always important for your body and your mind," Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones said on Sunday. "Each year you don’t get to pick where your bye week’s at. For us, we didn’t put a good production on the field today. Honestly it’s time to reset, get back to what I’m good at, what the offense’s good at and move forward.”
