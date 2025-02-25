BREAKING: Jaguars Liam Coen Preaches Consistency as Key to Unlock Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence has a great possibility at being named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year due to his returning weapons, great skills and new coaches in the facility. The hiring of Liam Coen seems to have lifted a dark cloud from the franchise, propelling them on a course to become a Super Bowl champion.
However the franchise's dream of their first Lombardi will only come if Lawrence can reach the heights promised by his first overall selection. In order to make the most out of their gunslinger from Clemson, Liam Coen spoke about his plans at the NFL Combine.
“He hasn't had the stability. That is something that, similar to Baker, you guys asked about in terms of that stability. It's important, but he's going to learn so much from his different experiences, right? For good and for bad. He can take those experiences to really dive into this new process." Said Coen. "But I think what's critical is how do we get him to that standard and that structure and that schedule throughout his process once he gets here?"
"So now, we truly focus on him. Not as much, where he's been, what he's had. He can take and log those experiences, but now, how do we create a little bit of sameness? Give him a schedule, hey, Mondays, this is what we want. Look for your daily rhythm. Tuesdays within the season with third downs. As we start to move towards the red zone, how do we connect with him to have a schedule? I think that's the consistency that we're going to try to create for him.”
While consistency for Sundays starts on Mondays, that doesn't account for the Xs and Os Lawrence will need to master in order to lead his team to victory. Coen addressed his ideas regarding his offensive designs.
“Absolutely. We want to have Trevor's input. He is our guy. He's the franchise, and as much as we can
involve him in the process without maybe putting too much on his plate, he's a new father, now a husband, he's just getting into it." Said Coen. "But he's hungry. He's hungry. He wants to be playing at the highest level possible, and how do we include him in some of those conversations, specifically with some of the skill players and obviously on the offensive line. So, he will definitely be involved in some of that while just being mindful of not putting too much on him, because he's going to be learning a completely new system and having to go through a new transition again.”
The thing that stood out about Coen at the NFL Combine is that he spoke about Lawrence the person instead of Lawrence the player. He huminized him, something that wasn't always the case, especially in his rookie year.'
Perhaps Coen's greatest strength as a coach is his heart, not his mind. His genuine nature connects with players and perhaps that is why Coen gets improved QB play everywhere he goes.
