BREAKING: Liam Coen's Wife Breaks Silence on Narrative Surrounding Buccaneers Exit
Soon to be Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen took an unconventional approach to landing his first-ever head coaching gig.
After first turning down a second interview with the Jaguars due to the conditions of a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen reversed course on Thursday night and met with the Jaguars for an in-person interview.
In doing so, Coen had to circumvent the Buccaneers' questionable ask of not taking a second interview with the franchise. And in doing so, there has been quite a bit of drama, and even reports of the Buccaneers taking it personal when it comes to Coen and the circumstances surrounding his actions on Thursday.
"I hate that I even have to say this, but when people are negative about my kids, I will not be silent. Our son is sick, we were at the hospital yesterday seeing a specialist for his autoimmune disease. Please don’t spread misinformation and assume because you heard one side," Liam's wife Ashley Coen said on social media following news of Coen's departure from Tampa Bay.
The entire aspect of the Coen family being brought into the situation began as a result of a tweet from Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.
"To be clear, the Liam Coen contacted head coach Todd Bowles around 5 p. m. Thursday. He said he had been with one of his kids, who had taken ill, at a doctors office. He mentioned the Jaguars situation only briefly, saying he wanted to look back into it," Stroud said.
While an official announcement has yet to be made by the Jaguars, several reports on Thursday evening stated there was an agreement in place and Coen had informed the Buccaneers of his intentions to take the Jaguars job.
Coen is set to become the eighth full-time head coach in franchise history once he signs his contract and is formally announced by the team. His hiring comes weeks after the Jaguars fired former head coach Doug Pederson after three seasons and just days after the Jaguars moved on from former general manager Trent Baalke.
With Coen now in line to join the franchise, all eyes are on how he takes a stagnant Jaguars offense and turns it into what it always should have been. Coen is set to have a large impact on franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, to whom Coen has been enticed by throughout the interview process.
