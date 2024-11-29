By The Numbers: Jaguars-Texans History
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans will square off in a division matchup to start the month of December, and there has been no love loss between these two rivals. Over the years, here is how the Jaguars and Texans battles have gone.
The two teams first played each other back in 2002, with round one going to the Houston Texans. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, that has been a very familiar ending to their matchups against the Texans.
In their previous 45 meetings, the Texans have taken 35 of them against the Jaguars. When the two teams versed each other earlier this season, the Texans added win 35 to the overall record, beating the Jaguars 24-20.
In the 24-20 loss earlier this year, Brian Thomas Jr led the way for the Jaguars with 86 yards in six receptions, averaging 14 yards per carry. That was not enough for the Jaguars to get the victory, though, as Texans wide receiver Nico Collins took matters into his own hands with 151 receiving yards in 12 receptions.
Tank Bigsby was also a key contributor to the Jaguars in the loss against Houston, as he led all running backs in the game with 90 rushing yards. With Thomas set to start and Bigsby still questionable, the Jaguars will be in need of some help from their key offensive contributors.
The Jaguars have been unable to find an answer against the Texans in most of their matchups, with the longest losing streak for the Jaguars coming from nine straight losses between 2018-2022. The longest win streak for the Jaguars over the Texans was a mere three-game stretch, from 2009-2010.
The two squads have faced each other twice in overtime matchups, splitting the two games down the middle. If the game on Sunday goes to overtime, it could still be any team's game.
The Jaguars will host the Texans on Sunday, but in recent matchups, the home-field advantage hasn't proved to be effective. The Jaguars have lost six straight games at home to the Houston Texans, the last time the Jaguars hosted was back in 2023.
With the Jaguar's season far from fixable and the Texans posed to be a playoff team, the divisional rivals will not give an inch to one another regardless of the standings.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.