Can the Jaguars Avoid Another Embarrassing Defeat?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reeling, on their second four-game losing streak of the season. While they had been competitive in most of their games over the last few weeks, their recent showing against the Detroit Lions may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.
The Jaguars are coming off a nearly 50-point loss two weeks ago before heading into their bye week this past week. They return to the field Sunday against a Houston Texans team they pushed to the limit earlier this season.
The Texans have lost three of their last four games, leaving the door open for other teams in the AFC West to gain ground. While it is unlikely the Jaguars will make a run for the division title, they can at least play spoiler to the Texans’ playoff hopes and seeding.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News noted the Texans’ struggles over the last few games. However, assuming the Jaguars without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars do not have much of a chance on Sunday, unless they have many things go their way.
“The Texans have lost three of their past four games despite a plus-3 turnover ratio in that stretch,” Bender said. “It's been puzzling for second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has three TDs and five interceptions in that span. He gets back on track here against Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence's status is uncertain, but that likely will not change our pick."
Bender believes the Texans will be at the Jaguars by three, by a score of 24-21. Considering how the Jaguars have played over the last half of the season, it is not unreasonable to think they may not win another game this season.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson must figure out the right buttons to press to get the best performance out of the team. After rumors surrounding his job security swirled leading up the Jaguars' matchup against the Lions, Pederson has yet to be fired by the team, following a historically embarrassing loss.
The Jaguars will have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and quite possibly a new coaching staff next season. However, until then, they must perform better than they have so far this season.
