Can Jaguars Land Dominant Win Over Bitter Rival?
The Jacksonville Jaguars season was already not going according to plan before entering Las Vegas to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders, but after their 19-14 defeat, ending the Raiders' 10-game losing streak, can Jacksonville turn the tables on their bitter division rivals?
The Jaguars have played close games all season long and have not been able to command a game once in the 2024 campaign. The biggest win margin for the Jaguars this season came back in Week 7, defeating the New England Patriots by the score of 32-16.
Jacksonville has lost eight games by five points or less this season. If those eight games had gone the Jaguars' way, they wouldn't be having conversations about finding a new head coach since Jaguar fans are calling for the removal of Doug Pederson.
The Jaguars have a chance to land their second commanding victory of the season, this time against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. Coming off of a loss that ends a struggling team's losing streak should only motivate the Jaguars to go out in Week 17 and dominate their rivals.
Week 17 will be a rematch from earlier this season when the Jaguars knocked off the Titans by the score of 10-6. While not the most dominant victory, it was a victory nonetheless. The Jaguars have put up ten or more points since that game against the Titans, as quarterback Mac Jones has looked more comfortable out on the field.
In the last win against the Titans, which also so happens to be the Jaguar's last victory, Jones threw for 220 yards in 23 completions but also threw two interceptions. The game did not showcase either team's strong points, all more reason why Jacksonville should enter Week 17 with a point to prove.
The Jaguars have averaged 17.5 points on the season through 15 games, which places them near the bottom of the league. Luckily for them, the Titans' defense has averagely allowed their opponents to score 27.8 points per game, ranking them 31st in the NFL.
In what is a game for the Jaguars to prove a point, not only to their fans but to themselves, Week 17 has the chance to have Jacksonville's day written all over it.
