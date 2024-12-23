Will Jaguars' Bitter Rival Titans Botch Blatantly Obvious Decision?
For as bad as the Jacksonville Jaguars are, they are not the absolute dumpster fire that the Tennessee Titans have become.
The Jaguars, at the very least, have their franchise quarterback (or so they hope) in Trevor Lawrence. They also have some pretty clear pieces on both sides of the ball that should be cornerstone players moving forward.
The Titans? They don't seem to know what the heck they're doing.
Tennessee benched Will Levis in favor of Mason Rudolph in Week 16, and Rudolph ended up throwing three interceptions just like Levis did the week prior.
The Titans lost. Again.
It is blatantly obvious that the Titans need to draft another quarterback, and yet, we are still hearing some rumblings that Tennessee may go in another direction come April.
Um, what?
Yes, I understand that the Titans need a lot more than just a quarterback. They need offensive linemen. They need more weapons. They need linebackers.
That's all perfectly valid. But none of that is going to matter unless Tennessee solves its biggest problem, which is under center.
The Titans are just 3-12, so they should have an opportunity to select a signal-caller in the spring. Maybe it won't be Shedeur Sanders, but they may be able to get their hands on Cam Ward or Garrett Nussmeier.
Sure, the idea of punting to Arch Manning in 2026 may be tempting, but there is absolutely no guarantee you are going to finish with the worst record in the NFL next season.
Tennessee needs to focus on the now, and that means finding an answer at quarterback.
Hey, the more the Titans screw things up, the better for the Jaguars, so obviously, no one in Jacksonville is going to be rooting for Tennessee to rectify its issues.
But there is no doubt that you can sit back and enjoy the calamity that has befallen the Titans and dream about them botching yet another major decision.
You have to think that cooler heads will prevail in Music City and that Tennessee will ultimately select a quarterback in the draft. But if not, it will just further demonstrate how chaotic the Titans' organization has truly become.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.