Clock Continuing to Wind Down on Jaguars' Pederson
Through ten games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-8, and seemingly becoming less competitive. Aside from injuries to key players, could Doug Pederson's time under contract with the team be coming to an end with the team's lack of success under his guidance?
During his time as the head coach of the Jaguars since 2022, Pederson has led the Jaguars to back-to-back 9-8 records, but this season is a different story. The Jaguars would need to be flawless for the rest of the season to make it three straight seasons, finishing a game above the .500 mark.
In 2022, the Jaguars made it to the playoffs as a Wild Card team under the leadership of Pederson, but since then, they have not returned at a chance to chase down a title. The team has experienced setbacks during this season, yes, but there have been games they have lost where they could have held on.
In their most recent games, the Jaguars have lost by less than ten points, keeping it very competitive with their opponents but unable to close out the game. From drive decisions not working out to punting multiple times per quarter, Pederson and the Jaguars have been unable to get in a groove since their win over the New England Patriots.
The schedule for the Jaguars does not get any easier, either. In their next upcoming games, they will face off against the Detroit Lions and then divisional rivals, the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. Being underdogs in the next two matchups, Pederson must find a way to get his team back in the win column.
Management for the Jaguars could overlook this season for the Jaguars if they want to keep Pederson around in hopes of finding more success next season. The team has multiple players listed as questionable for Week 11 against the Lions, which can only spell disaster considering how hot Detroit has been.
After the loss to the Vikings, Pederson showed frustration to the media when avoiding a question in the final play.
"I'm not going to go through the details of the play, because you guys wouldn't figure it out, but we will look through the tape tomorrow and make those corrections," Pederson said.
