Jaguars' Doug Pederson Repeating Himself with Every Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars have improved over the last few weeks, but this has not led to many wins. Even after improving, the Jaguars are still 2-8 on the season and searching for answers.
Over the last three weeks, the Jaguars have lost to the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings over the last three weeks. Each of those losses came by five points or less.
Usually, coaches and players are not completely honest about their feelings, especially after close losses and multiple losing streaks. Still, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted that the Jaguars have consistently put in the work, making their narrow losses even more frustrating.
“They put in the time during the week,” Pederson said.
“It's hard. You hurt for the guys because you just see how much they put into it. And then they're not rewarded for it. To have six one-score losses, six games.
“It's hard. That’s hard. Sometimes we make it hard. But yet the guys, like I said, they see it. They understand it. We're all in it together, and we try to fix them and move on.”
“There’s times where it feels like that, where you’ve got to be perfect,” Pederson said. “I think kind of our season has been that way.
“We haven’t been able to kind of create—I mean, we created some early in the season and obviously yesterday was hard to get that started.
“Listen, mistakes are going to happen. Guys are battling their tails off and all of that.
“I think you just can’t make too many mistakes and try to overcome them. Especially where there’s a penalty or turnover or things of that nature. Those things are hard to sometime overcome.”
The Jaguars have proved they can hang with some of the best teams in the league and may not be far away from being a playoff team in the future. Still, Pederson and the Jaguars must fix the issues that continue to lead to losses.
If they are unable to do so, Pederson and a few other coaches and players could be elsewhere next season. Time will tell if they are able to turn things around.
