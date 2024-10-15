COLUMN: If Jaguars Are Already Quitting, Then the Season is Lost
Are the Jacksonville Jaguars already quitting?
After their latest embarrassing loss, this time a 35-16 blowout against the Chicago Bears in London, this seems like the biggest question facing the franchise. And the question is only on the table because one of the faces of the defense is openly asking it.
“How should I say this? A lot of quit,” Jaguars safety Andre Cisco told ActionSportsJax's Brent Martineau after the game.
“As the last line of defense, in a situation like that, you can feel when we’re playing as one and when we’re not. I felt that very early in the game, maybe after halftime, it felt like we weren’t playing like one.”
When any player accuses his own team of quitting, it is major news. When it is coming from a three-year starter who is one of the leaders of the defense, it is even bigger news. And when it is coming after only six games in a 17-game season, it is all hands on deck, ring the alarm-level news.
But this is where the Jaguars find themselves in 2024. After a preseason of talks about getting over the hump and making the playoffs, the Jaguars are tied with the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers for the worst record in the NFL at 1-5.
The Jaguars were never supposed to be this bad. They were supposed to be contending for an AFC South title and a top seed in the playoffs. Now the only thing they are contending for is a top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There are still 11 games left in the season. 11 games to turn things around. But if the Jaguars' locker room has already thrown in the towel after five losses, how are they expected to turn things around with the schedule getting even tougher after their return from London?
And this isn't an over-the-line critique of the Jaguars' effort on Sunday and in past games. This is a direct response to what one of the Jaguars' top players is saying himself.
Cisco sees quit in the Jaguars. And if there is quit after 1-5, what about after 1-7? Or 2-8?
The one thing the Jaguars can't afford to do with their season on life support is quit. To save their season and their expectations, it will take an effort that is herculean in scale.
Are these Jaguars capable of doing that? If they are already quitting, then we already have our answer.
