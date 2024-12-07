COLUMN: Why the Jaguars Made A Smart Move For Lawrence's Future
The Jaguars placed their star quarterback on injured reserve earlier this week, effectively shutting down the former No. 1 pick and putting a stop to what has been a nightmare 2024 season for their franchise player.
Jacksonville's coaching staff and management have made their fair share of mistakes in 2024, leaving the Jaguars to the point in a season where it is actually smarter to protect the franchise's top player than let him finish out the year.
But this decision is the right one. No matter what it took for the Jaguars to get to this point, it was beyond time for the Jaguars to put Lawrence on ice until the devastation of the 2024 season is over.
Lawrence is a tough individual. Nobody doubts that. But no matter how much the fourth-year quarterback said he wanted to finish the season a week ago, the Jaguars had to think about the long-term future of both Lawrence and the franchise.
Sitting at 2-10 and officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13, the Jaguars have nothing left to play for over the final five weeks. The string on the 2024 season is being played out, and the Jaguars have no further reason to risk injury to Lawrence.
When Lawrence signed the largest contract in franchise history this offseason, the $275 million deal made one thing clear: Lawrence is the franchise. For the present and the future, every move the Jaguars make has to be made with Lawrence's development and best interests in mind.
And after six injuries since Week 6 last year -- which includes two concussions, a left shoulder injury, a right shoulder injury, a knee injury, and an ankle injury -- the Jaguars need to protect Lawrence before it becomes too late. He has taken an absolute beating and injuries have stacked up. And when Lawrence misses time, the team and his development pay the price.
Lawrence is too important of an investment for the Jaguars to not protect. And in shutting him down with five games to go, the Jaguars are making the correct decision from a leadership standpoint.
The 2024 season was lost a long time ago. It is time for Lawrence to be saved from being lost along with it, and the Jaguars realized as much.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.