Could Jaguars Emerge as Trade Destination for 49ers' Deebo Samuel?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a pivotal offseason in which they must take care of a plethora of needs up and down their roster.
However, perhaps nothing is more crucial for the Jaguars than making life as easy as possible for Trevor Lawrence in 2025. That means finding Lawrence some more weapons.
Jacksonville has Brian Thomas Jr., yes. But beyond him, the Jaguars have a bevy of questions at wide receiver, with Christian Kirk representing a potential cut candidate and Gabe Davis disappointing tremendously during his debut campaign in Duval.
For that reason, Jacksonville should be heavy in the receiver market this offseason, and a perfect trade target may be emerging for the Jaguars: San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.
The 49ers are reportedly going to explore trading Samuel in the coming months, and while that doesn't necessarily mean the former Pro Bowler is a guarantee to be moved, it isn't exactly surprising.
If San Francisco does seriously entertain trade offers for Samuel, Jacksonville should absolutely jump in and attempt to make something happen.
Is Samuel a No. 1 guy? No, but the Jaguars don't need that. They already have Thomas. What they do need, however, is a dependable secondary option behind him, and Samuel can absolutely fill that role.
The 29-year-old has long been one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, capable of making plays both through the air and on the ground.
He had a bit of a down year in 2024, catching 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and a score, but historically, Samuel has been an integral part of the 49ers' offense, and he could do the same thing for Jacksonville.
Of course, the cost matters. Samuel's value has definitely diminished recently, so the Jaguars must be careful not to overpay. That's especially considering they can't afford to miss this offseason.
But considering how imperative it is for Jacksonville to cultivate Lawrence, the team's $275 million man, taking swings is also necessary.
If the Jaguars are able to land Samuel, they would suddenly boast a very intriguing group of playmakers that could do some damage in the AFC South next season.
