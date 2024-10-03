Could Jaguars Have a Fire Sale if Losing Ways Continue?
Could the Jacksonville Jaguars be sellers at the trade deadline this year? A pair of insiders think there is a chance.
In a recent ESPN article looking at potential movement at the deadline later this month, the Jaguars were pointed to as a potential team with business ready to be made after their 0-4 start.
"I would expect the Steelers to be in on Davante Adams, along with DeAndre Hopkins if he becomes available, and I do wonder about Christian Kirk in Jacksonville," Dan Graziano said.
"Another loss or two could leave the 0-4 Jaguars trading away players. This roster is not barren. I could see teams inquiring on rookie-scale talent, such as linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Andre Cisco and running back Travis Etienne Jr," Jeremy Fowler said.
"I'm not saying Jacksonville wants to move marquee players, but we've seen this script before when a team implodes. The Jaguars have three starting-caliber offensive tackles, with Walker Little as the odd man out. Teams always need offensive line help and will make calls accordingly."
Other than Kirk, the players listed above are all still in their rookie deals. Travis Etienne is set to play on his fifth-year option in 2025, but Walker Little and Andre Cisco are in the final years of their deals and Devin Lloyd is in year three.
The Jaguars' 0-4 start could eventually force their hand, though the Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson know their record and their talent level do not currently match.
"I feel that way. I just feel like right now, yes, we're a better football team on paper, obviously, than what's on the field. It's something that we, even as coaches, we have to find a way to tap into that and get the most out of it," Pederson said on Wednesday.
The Jaguars have previously been buyers at the deadline in recent years. The Jaguars made a big-time trade for then-suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley in 2022 and then traded for starting left guard Ezra Cleveland at last year's deadline.
With the Jaguars facing a freefall in 2024, though, even the best laid of plans can be disrupted.
