Could the Jaguars Pursue Patrick Graham For Defensive Coordinator?
With the news of the Jacksonville Jaguars turning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach, the question is now how Coen will fill out his coaching staff.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
Considering Coen is a first-time head coach, it is imperative that he adds experience to the coaching staff around him. And since he is a play-calling coach, there might not be a more important coaching hire than the one he makes at defensive coordinator.
While Coen and the Jaguars will surely do their legwork on a host of candidates, could the Jaguars have already had the best candidate for the job inside the building this week?
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is one of the top defensive coordinator options on the market, though he does not have to necessarily leave the Raiders after they hired Pete Carroll.
But the Jaguars turning to Graham, who has already had to do research of the roster and present his plan for the defense to the Jaguars' bass, would make plenty of sense.
Graham has consistently had the Raiders' defense punch above its weight, has gotten journeymen veterans to revive their careers under him, and there is a host of Raiders defensive free agents who would likely be glad to follow him.
While the Jaguars are getting openly criticized for the way they had to act in secrecy to ensure they were Rooney Rule compliant, it is believed that Graham would have been seriously considered for the role had Coen not changed his mind. Considering the investment the Jaguars put into Trevor Lawrence, it should not have surprised anybody to see the Jaguars go with an offensive coach.
While Graham did not land the Jaguars head coach job, the Jaguars would be wise to consider him as Coen's top assistant. He has earned that, and then some.
