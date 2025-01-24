BREAKING: Jaguars Broke the Bank In Pursuit of Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their first piece of the puzzle in the offseason. The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Jacksonville. The Jaguars got former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to change his decision and take the job in Jacksonville. Now Coen will try his best to turn things around with the Jaguars.
It was an unfamiliar situation on how the Jaguars landed Coen at the end of the day. Coen had informed the Jaguars that we were withdrawing himself out of head coaching jobs and heading back to the Tampa Bay. Coen and the Bucs are on board with paying Coen big money and making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL.
But then owner Shad Khan made a move that many thought was long overdue. Khan fired general manager Trent Baalke. That got the ball rolling again with Coen. And by the end of the night, Coen was the new head in Jacksonville.
"There were a lot of factors here, I do not want to go too much into the weeds on this," said NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. "But basically Liam Coen's interview with the Jags went very well. The next day he alerts Jacksonville, you know what I appreciate the opportunity, but I want to remain in Tampa Bay. I love Baker Mayfield. I love Todd Bowles. The Bucs make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the league. Everyone is happy."
"Then you fast forward 24 hours, the Jags fire Trent Baalke, and now all of a sudden they start bombarding Liam Coen. Hey, would you be interested now that Trent is out? What can we do to get you in the building? Gives us another chance. The way it was described to me they were going to make Liam Coen say no, not once, but twice. So, they bring Liam Coen secretly into Jacksonville, no one knows what is going on and they meet with him all day and Shad Khan becomes very blown away ... They were not going to let Liam Coen leave the building. That is how well it went ..."
Coen was officially introduced as the team's new head coach on Friday.
