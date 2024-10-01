Deion Sanders Reacts to Colorado Star As Potential Jaguar
If the 2025 NFL Draft was held today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would hold the No. 1 pick ... again.
The Jaguars spent the first two decades of their history never picking No. 1 overall, but two of the last five seasons have resulted in the Jaguars picking No. 1 in 2021 and 2022.
Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker were already the Jaguars' first two No. 1 picks. Could University of Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter be next?
The subject came up when Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson informed Colorado head coach Deion Sanders about the Jaguars' being 0-4 on the NightCap Show.
Sanders had an interesting response, at first saying "don't tell me that" and then yelling "Travis!" when soaking in the reality of the Jaguars having the potential to be the top pick.
Sanders has coached Hunter at two different colleges and is a major influence on the star hybrid player's college career. He has even indicated in the past that he would like to influence where Hunter is drafted after the season.
"Anywhere from one through four. One of them is going to be one. And the later one will not go behind four. Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want—kind of want them to go," Sanders said in the offseason. "And let's not forget Shiloh, okay? But I know where I want them to go. So there's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be, sorry, it's going to be an Eli."
There is a lot that can happen between now and April. The Jaguars still have 13 games left to play after all and can certainly salvage their season to some extent -- at least enough to not enable them to have the top pick.
The question of whether the Jaguars should even draft Hunter if they have the No. 1 pick would also be a legitimate one.
There are not many cornerbacks and wide receivers who are taken with the top draft pick, and the Jaguars will also have big needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball either way.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE