Did Dominant Win Finally Establish Jaguars' Identity?
After struggling with solidifying their identity on offense, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to at least be making progress by doing so. While most teams would prefer to establish their identities well before the seventh week of the season, it does not always work out that way.
The Jaguars appear to be on track to finally figuring out theirs.
“Yeah, I mean you'd like to say that after that game but every game dictates a new game plan,” Jaguars offensive lineman Mitch Morse said. “Sometimes, like I was talking about earlier, in-game dictates certain things, right? It turned into staying ahead of the chains through running the ball. That's just what happened and then taking shots.”
After initially struggling, the Jaguars’ offense has begun to take off. Over the last few weeks, the unit has had two of its best games of the season. The productive outings have coincided with the Jaguars’ only two wins of the season.
The Jaguars have allowed zero sacks in two of the last three games, only allowing three sacks over the last three weeks. This has directly led to an improvement in the Jaguars offensive output. Still, Morse believes it will take until the end of the season to fully determine the unit's identity.
“That's a great question. I don't totally know,” Morse said. “We'll find out. It'd be easier to tell you in January and February how this is going to play out. But we're just trying to compound the positives from last week and running the ball was a positive and teams find a way to eliminate things, so we'll have to be adaptable.”
Jacksonville has a challenging stretch of games coming up that will match them against some of the best teams in the National Football League.
The Jaguars can either revert to their old tendencies which led to their dismal 1-5 start to the season, or they can play like they have most of the last few weeks and win a few games they are not expected to.
As Morse pointed out, it will be up to the Jaguars to continue stacking productive games and wins. Not doing so would all but doom their season, which would be the icing on the cake to what has been a subpar season. Jacksonville must build upon their recent success and find a way to ensure it translates to more wins.
