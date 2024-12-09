Did Jaguars' Win Do More Harm than Good?
The Jacksonville Jaguars did something in Week 14 that they have not done since Week 7 and that was win a football. The Jaguars snapped their five-game losing streak to their divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans. It was a heated defensive battle, and the Jaguars came out on top.
But the question people are asking is if this win did more harm than good for the Jaguars?
The Jaguars went into Week 14, tied for the worst record in the NFL and with the 1st overall pick. But with the win, all that has changed. After Sunday's games, the Jaguars fell down the draft board. They currently sit with the fifth overall pick, based on strength of schedule.
Every season there is always talk about teams tanking to have the best pick possible. We found out in Week 14 that the Jaguars are not one of those teams.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat. Pederson is doing everything possible to make a last impression before the end of the season when the organization has to decide if they want to bring him back or not.
Players are not phoning it in because they are playing for future contracts or roster spots, whether it is with the Jaguars or the other 31 NFL teams.
“It feels great to get back in the win column," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson It’s been a while. Hats off to the players. They battled their tails off. Defense fought all day and kept us in the football game. Came up big with some PBUs and obviously there at the end. Offense, we got a slow start, but we gained momentum as the game went on. Proud of the guys for 10 points in the fourth quarter and for finishing the game that way. Hats off to those guys. They battled their tails off. You can
see all of my excitement right here.”
“It’s excited, sort of a relief. It’s the excitement, it’s the joy of the work that you put in and you’re finally rewarded for a win. Again, just so happy for the players, the coaches, just hanging in there battling their tails off. Tennessee, that’s a good football team too. They do some really good things. I’m just excited and happy for our guys.”
There is still a lot of football to be played before we can say if this win hurt the Jaguars.
