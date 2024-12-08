Social Media Reacts to Jaguars' Massive Upset Over Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans squared off in Week 14, and the action started fast and furious for the Titans in their run game. On seven straight rushes, the Titans were able to march down the field enough to put up a field goal to take an early lead, much to the chagrin of Jaguar fans.
The Jaguars, with nothing to lose in this game, having been eliminated from playoff and division contention, took the field in an attempt to break the losing streak the team has been riding. Though the Jaguars wanted a successful first drive, Mac Jones tossed the football directly into the line of fire for the Titans to gain an interception. You can only imagine how that made Jaguar fans feel on X.
The Jaguars made some improvements on their second drive before running the clock out for the first quarter. Going into the second quarter, the Titans led the Jaguars 3-0. The no-score for the Jaguars in the first quarter extends an achievement the Jaguars don't want.
The early start curse for the Jaguars would roll into the start of the second quarter, with the Jaguars punting the football away. Not a whole lot of numbers were being put up on the board in the first few Jaguar drives. Fans especially did not like the play call on 2nd & 6, which pushed the Jaguars back for a 3rd & 16.
The Jaguar's defense would be able to hold the Titans off the scoreboard when they rolled the dice on fourth and goal but came up unsuccessful. It was the first moment of the game; the Jaguar fans had kind words to say about the team.
Just when the Jaguars thought they were going to put up some points on the board, a crucial penalty flag and Jones' second interception toss ended all of that momentum. Going into Halftime, the Titans still led 3-0.
The second half started, and not much improved for the Jaguars. Going into the second half, Brian Thomas Jr had yet to get a reception, making Jaguar fans not too happy about the involvement of their best wide receiver.
It wasn't until almost ten minutes passed in the third quarter that Thomas Jr would get his hands on the football, bringing in four continuous catches to get the Jaguars to the 50-yard marking. Tank Bigsby would add to the drive, rushing on back-to-back-to-back carries to get the squad closer to scoring. Going into the fourth quarter, the Titans led 6-0.
The Jaguars made their way on the board with a field goal, cutting the lead in half.
The Jaguars started their most crucial drive of the game down by three points with a beautiful pass to Thomas Jr and another ten yards gained from the running game. Finding Thomas Jr would prove to be the difference maker when it comes to scoring. The Jaguars would grab the lead for the first time in the game, sending their fans into a frenzy.
Going into the two-minute warning, the Titans made impressive ground to claw back to touchdown territory. But the Titans came up empty in the end-zone, the Jaguars had life. The Titan's last drive would start with 49 seconds left, at their own 40-yard line with one timeout remaining.
The Titans let the game slip away, ending the Jaguar's losing streak, with many mixed emotions from the Jacksonville faithful.
