Dire Consequences If Jaguars Don't Respond This Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost 10 of their last 12 regular-season games, dating back to last season. Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears was particularly troubling, as the team showed minimal effort.
It is hard to pick the worst game a 1-5 team has played, but Sunday’s loss to the Bears is likely the Jaguars’ worst performance this season by many metrics.
The Jaguars return home to face a beatable New England Patriots team and the Green Bay Packers over the next two weeks, with both games at home. This gives the Jaguars a chance to add another victory to their win column and undo some of the damage caused by their poor start to the season.
While not happy with the most recent results, veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes how the team responds to consistently losing will be critical. Lawrence emphasized that the team must stick together through a rocky start to the season.
“Yeah, I think how we respond is the biggest thing,” Lawrence said. “The good thing is we play next week. We get another opportunity. We're staying here. We're not going anywhere. So you guys get us for another week. Yeah, just the way we respond, and we have to stick together. Obviously, you want to watch the tape and take all the accountability and really figure out what you can do better as an individual, as an offense. Just take it for what it is and then move on.
“By the time Tuesday, Wednesday comes around, we have to be moved on to getting ready for New England because that's another game in this league. It doesn't slow up. You play a good team every week. Whatever we can do to get our minds, our bodies all ready to go and play well on Sunday, that's the biggest thing, and that's all we can do and just take it one game at a time.”
Lawrence and the Jaguars can continue taking things one game at a time, but it will not matter at this rate. Their mental approach is only a tiny part of the problem. The problems surrounding the Jaguars are much more significant than just mental preparation.
Along with injuries, something rooted deeply in the fabric of this Jaguars team is holding them back.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE