Disrespected Jaguars' Star Earned High Grade Against Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) received a monstrous performance from its former No.1 overall pick last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts (2-3). Defensive end Travon Walker was nationally recognized with a 90.3 PFF Grade, good for second-best in the league among all defenders.
Walker was a problem all day for the Colts offensive line and quarterback Joe Flacco, finishing with seven pressures, four quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble. It was far and away his best game of the season as he reached a career high in multiple categories.
“He was big. It was good to see him take that step forward," Head coach Doug Pederson said postgame. "He and the D-line have been really close to getting to the quarterbacks during this first month of the season. I'm proud of those guys for the way they've stuck together and continued to work.”
The biggest sack of the day for Walker came in the final seconds of the first half. With just 15 seconds left and looking to get into field goal range, Flacco dropped back to pass and was stripped and sacked by Walker that was scooped up by fellow defensive end, Josh-Hines Allen.
The 13-yard fumble recovery would put the Jaguars in field goal range to extend their lead right before halftime. Ironically enough, those three points were likely the difference in the game as the Jaguars won 37-34.
“Man, that was awesome," Fellow defensive end, Josh Hines-Allen said regarding Walker's strip sack. "These are the moments that I tell Travon [Walker] that you’re capable of having each and every game if you stay committed to what you’re doing each and every day, beat the guy in front of you and just win your one-on-one. You’re capable of having a game just like this every single time."
The final play of the game would involve Walker earning his third sack of the game as time expired with the Colts trying to make a last second push to tie the ballgame with a field goal.
Walker is tied for fifth in the NFL in total sacks with five. He finished with 10 last season and with already half that number, he will likely surpass his total from a season ago. There is no surprise why the former Georgia Bulldog was selected first overall back in 2022.
The Jaguars will fly to a very familiar place, traveling to London, England, for the next two NFL London Games. They will play their 12th London game this Sunday, battling the Chicago Bears in an attempt to win back-to-back games and change the outlook of their season.
Against a struggling offensive line in Chicago, expect Walker and Hines-Allen to have impressive performances as they wreak havoc on rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, who has been sacked 17 times already this year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.