Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Earns One More Honor to Cap Off Career Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen the accolades pile up since the 2025 season ended, and they are not stopping.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was an MVP finalist just weeks ago due to his ascending year last season, with the second-half of the season sparking belief that the former No. 1 pick has now truly arrived. As a result, Lawrence has found himself with another nod of appreciation for his play.

Lawrence Finds Himself on Top List

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at their top-101 players from the 2025 season, and Lawrence cracked the list at No. 72, landing him in front of other impressive names like Brock Bowers, James Cook, Nik Bonitto, Leonard Williams, Davante Adams, and others.

"After a slow start to his first season with new head coach Liam Coen, Lawrence came into his own down the stretch. He finished the campaign ranked seventh among quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (83.7) — and with the first 80.0-plus mark of his career. Most notably, his 92.6 PFF overall grade from Week 13 through the Super Bowl ranked first at the position," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence was PFF's seventh-highest graded quarterback in 2025. The only quarterbacks in front of him were Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, and Brock Purdy, though he ranked above Purdy on the top-101 list. After it appeared Lawrence was still facing the same old struggles through the first two months of the season, Lawrence rebounded and finished the year on a stellar note.

Lawrence and new head coach Liam Coen proved to be a perfect match and exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they ended the Doug Pederson era and hired Coen. It took time for Lawrence to settle into Coen's offense, but once things began to click, the Jaguars' offense truly took off and led the way to a 13-4 record.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Now, the question is how much further the Jaguars can take Lawrence's game. He played at an elite level over the second-half of the season once he got comfortable in the scheme and the Jaguars added Jakobi Meyers, and the expectation should be that Lawrence can take yet another big leap in 2026.

If Lawrence does that, then expect for Lawrence to be ranked even higher on this list next season as he gets another year with Coen and the rest of the offense under his belt.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.