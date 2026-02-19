Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Earns One More Top Honor Before Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen quite a few names earn a big honor this week, and one more has been added.

After Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and Antonio Johnson all cracked a list of the best performers of the 2025 season, Jaguars star linebacker Devin Lloyd has been added as the likely top-ranked player.

Lloyd's Ranking

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at their top-101 players from the 2025 season, and Lloyd cracked the list at No. 32, landing him in front of other impressive names like Kenneth Walker, George Pickens, Quinyon Mitchell, Joe Thuney, and Andrew Thomas.

"Lloyd broke out at the perfect time in 2025. In the last year of his contract, the former first-round pick dominated with an 88.4 PFF overall grade. The 27-year-old finished inside the top 10 in both PFF coverage grade (78.9) and PFF run-defense grade (85.2), putting his well-rounded skill set on full display all season," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no surprise to see Lloyd ranked so highly after the season he had for the Jaguars. He recorded five interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in a win on Monday Night Football, helped fuel a road upset of the San Francisco 49ers, and made so many other big plays for the Jaguars over the course of the season.

The question now is whether the Jaguars will re-sign Lloyd. They opted not to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason and now the former first-round pick and Utah star is set to be a free agent in a matter of weeks, having the chance to sign a market-setting deal for the linebacker position.

Speaking to NFL.com's Kevin Patra from the Pro Bowl a few weeks ago, Lloyd provided the latest on where his contract situation stands.

"Lloyd said that while he prefers to stay in Jacksonville, he's had "no talks" with the team yet about the future, opting to focus on the Pro Bowl before free agency ramps up," Patra wrote.

"I want to be where God wants me to be ... For me, being back in Jacksonville, my mom lives out there. You know, obviously, my lady is out there. You know, there are a lot of pros to being out there," Lloyd told Patra. "And so, for me, it's just about being in the right spot. Ultimately, that's the No. 1 most important thing, being in the right spot."

