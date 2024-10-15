Do Ties Between Belichick, Jaguars Legend Hint at Potential Hiring?
Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin might just be the greatest in franchise history. That spans players, coaches, and executives. Despite his firing, the relationship with owner Shad Khan is still very strong.
Coughlin has taught Khan a lot, whether it was because of the highs or the lows, that does not matter.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley documented this impact in a series he did on why Khan is the Jaguars' foundation. He named Khan's experience as one of the hallmarks of his value.
"In terms of being an NFL owner, there are a lot of reasons why patience is a virtue. Every owner is ready and willing to win immediately and win consistently. But every owner must also go through a learning curve and time of adjustment," Shipley wrote. "Khan has certainly had his fair share of learning moments, but it is those moments that have helped make him the owner he is today. Khan has largely learned from those early-year failures, though, and the Jaguars are better for it as a result. Some of those lessons include taking half measures. Khan in past years has fired just parts of regimes instead of cleaning house; firing Gus Bradley and not Dave Caldwell. Firing Tom Coughlin and not Caldwell and Doug Marrone. Keeping Trent Baalke before and after the Urban Meyer hiring.
"... Khan has learned lessons repeatedly throughout his tenure as the Jaguars owner. Right or wrong, results or not, Khan has proven he can apply the lessons of his past to the solutions of today."
Not taking half measures is key. Khan called this Jaguars team the best in franchise history. They are 1-5 and a loss to the New England Patriots in Wembley Stadium could be the final straw for head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.
This is where Coughlin comes in -- he is close to Bill Belichick, Super Bowl-winning head coach (bunch of rings, in case you missed it). Both men are close to Khan. Khan is a hands-off owner and would be the perfect match for Belichick, who is close to breaking the all-time wins record.
Belichick could establish a frame-work as a general manager as well, whether he pulls double duty or finds a suitable partner. Coughlin has Khan's ear. Belichick likely does too.
Things could get interesting in Duval if things sink further.
