Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 9
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-4 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Experience
In terms of being an NFL owner, there are a lot of reasons why patience is a virtue. Every owner is ready and willing to win immediately and win consistently. But every owner must also go through a learning curve and time of adjustment.
There is no NFL owner's handbook or manual on how to safely and quickly navigate the waters. Sometimes the waves are simply going to crash hard. But what separates good owners from bad ones is whether they learn from their mistakes and grow with their experience.
Khan has certainly had his fair share of learning moments, but it is those moments that have helped make him the owner he is today. Khan has largely learned from those early-year failures, though, and the Jaguars are better for it as a result.
Some of those lessons include taking half measures. Khan in past years has fired just parts of regimes instead of cleaning house; firing Gus Bradley and not Dave Caldwell. Firing Tom Coughlin and not Caldwell and Doug Marrone. Keeping Trent Baalke before and after the Urban Meyer hiring.
But Khan's expectations to the Jaguars this year shows that there are no more half measures.
When he calls a team the best the franchise has ever had and he expects wins now, it does not take any assumptions or inferring to figure out that those expectations are sent to all of those who lead his team, not just one side of the front office or coaching staff.
Even Khan's own pursuit of Doug Pederson proved what his experience has taught him. He was not looking for another inexperienced coach like Bradley or Meyer. And he was not looking for a journeyman interim coach like Doug Marrone.
Khan has learned lessons repeatedly throughout his tenure as the Jaguars owner. Right or wrong, results or not, Khan has proven he can apply the lessons of his past to the solutions of today.
