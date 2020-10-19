Doug Marrone Provides Injury Updates on Josh Allen, Josh Lambo

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be potentially getting two very important players back on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. At least, that is the hope.

The Jaguars (1-5) have been without star defensive end Josh Allen for the last two weeks, while reliable veteran kicker Josh Lambo has been missing in action with a hip injury since Week 2. But with the Jaguars in the midst of a five-game losing streak, it appears there is a chance that each Josh could return against the Chargers when the Jaguars travel to the west coast.

“He had a good day this morning, so I’m really thinking that he’s trending on being able to play this week," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday when asked about Allen.

"Yeah, I mean Josh [Allen] does a good job. [He] comes with a ton of energy, comes every day, works hard. Yes, I’ve been pleased [with his play].

Allen is tied for the team's lead in pressures with 13 despite playing two fewer games than almost the entire defensive line. He also leads the team in sacks with two, and while he hasn't dominated like many projected he would this season, he has still be among the team's best defenders.

The Jaguars have struggled mightily with Allen out of the lineup, recording just one sack over the past two games. Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, needs to flip the switch once he gets back on the field, but his presence alone should serve as a boost to a struggling Jaguars defense.

As for Lambo, the Jaguars have had a complete carousel of kickers since he went on injured reserve following Week 2. The Jaguars have used four different kickers in his place (Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown), but the replacement kickers have all missed at least one field goal or extra point.

Overall, the Jaguars are 5-of-8 on field goals since Lambo was injured. Add in the injuries the Jaguars have sustained with Wright and Rosas, and the absence of Lambo has been one of the defining struggles of this year's Jaguars team.

With that said, Lambo will get some work in at practice this week to determine if he is available to play against the Chargers.

"He’s going to kick during the week, so we’re going to see where he is then. I’ll have a better update idea once he goes out there," Marrone said on Monday. "We’re talking about either Wednesday or Thursday of putting him out there and seeing how he feels.”

It seems as of now that Allen is likely closer to positively returning while Lambo's status is more up in the air, but this is a situation we will continue to monitor as the week progresses toward Sunday's Week 7 bout.