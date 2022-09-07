Doug Pederson Names Jaguars' Week 1 Starters at Right Tackle, Linebacker

Sometimes, an unofficial depth chart is only that.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, though, the depth chart actually presents a clear picture at positions of intrigue such as right tackle, inside linebacker and left guard.

"It is official. I’m so glad that’s such a big topic," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said with a smile on Wednesday as the Jaguars kicked off preparation for the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

On the listed depth chart features fourth-year right tackle Jawaan Taylor at right tackle over 2021 second-rounder Walker Little; first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd over fellow rookie inside linebacker Chad Muma; and third-year guard Ben Bartch at left guard over Tyler Shatley, who is listed at center.

Taylor, who the Jaguars traded up to select in the 2019 NFL Draft, has started all 49 games in his career and has been a Day 1 starter now fouryears running. Meanwhile Little, the No. 45 overall pick last year, started three games at left tackle as a rookie and was given the tough task of moving to the right side this year, mostly holding his own in the transition.

"It was a great battle, competition, throughout camp, really, and I thought both guys did an outstanding job," Pederson said about the right tackle battle.

"Walker (Little) did a nice job when he was in there, and of course, Jawaan had been in there before, and it was really his job to lose, so to speak, but he came back and showed us some great things and is deserving of the spot.”

Lloyd has been a hot topic for the Jaguars during the lead up to Week 1. The No. 27 overall pick out of Utah suffered a hamstring injury before the first day of camp, which kept him sidelines for all but one week of practice during camp and an appearance in the fourth and final preseason game.

In comparison to third-round linebacker Chad Muma, Lloyd has had a lot less time to get acclimated to the NFL. Muma appeared in three preseason games, rotating with Shaquille Quarterman next to Foyesade Oluokun at inside linebacker.

“Oh, definitely. That’s why we’ve got to figure that spot out, health-wise and all that," Pederson said about Lloyd on Monday. "He’s healthy, but he’s missed some time, and we’ve got to see where he is going into the rest of this week.”

Also on the depth chart is running back James Robinson being listed as a co-starter at running back with Travis Etienne. Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16 last season, but the former 1,000-yard rusher has battled his way back during the course of the offseason and camp and is now set to make his official return in Week 1.

"I think he’s there, I think he’s back," Pederson said on Wednesday. "He’s practiced these past few weeks, and he’s looked really good. I’m excited to watch him play.”

“I think we’ve got to get into the football game. I’ve been in situations like this, too, where you want to go in, and you want to control the pace of game for a guy like James, but at the same time, if he’s feeling good, and there haven’t been any setbacks, then you just go. You roll with it. You’ve got 48 guys on game day, and you’ve got to use them all.”