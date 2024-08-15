Doug Pederson Updates Status of Key Jaguars Wide Receiver
After star Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk was held out of Wednesday's practices, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Thursday that his starting slot receiver is dealing with an injury.
"Just has a mild calf injury right now. We're just going to [be] precautionary and just hold him out," Pederson said before Thursday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Just kind of day-to-day. We will get through this game, get to next week. You know, we break camp after this game and then get into more of a normal in-season type schedule. So with more rest on it, we will see where he is for Atlanta."
In 2022, Kirk officially became the Jaguars No. 1 receiver after signing a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed. Kirk went on to start 17 regular season games and caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff games.
In 2023, Kirk appeared in the first 12 games and caught 57 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a core muscle injury that caused him to have surgery and miss the final five games.
Kirk is expected to be a giant factor in the Jaguars' offense yet again in 2024, especially as the Jaguars help their two new wide receivers (Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr.) adapt to their system. Kirk was replaced in the starting offense by Parker Washington during Wednesday's practce.
"I think having him, the player he is and the position he plays, the communication between a slot receiver like him and myself, the quarterback, that's important on the field and that chemistry you see out there," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said earlier this month.
"But I think it also ties into our relationship off the field and that's helped us be better on the field. Just being able to trust him. He's a pro, he does everything the right way ever since he's been here, so I've always respected that. We've hit it off personally, off the field, and become really good friends, too, so that always makes it easier. There are more important things in life than football."