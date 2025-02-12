EXCLUSIVE: Jaguars Part Ways With Head Strength Coach Cedric Scott
One of the first big moves of the Jacksonville Jaguars' reshaping of their football staff has taken place.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jaguars have parted ways with director of strength and conditioning coach Cedric Scott. Scott had been in the role since 2022 when Doug Pederson became head coach.
Scott's departure comes after over a decade of working with the Jaguars. From 2012-2021, Scott was the assistant strength and conditioning coach and served under five different head coaches and coaching staffs.
The Jaguars are seemingly turning over every stone they can to find improvement on and off the field in 2025 after a failed 4-13 season in 2024. The Jaguars overhauled the coaching staff and retained just a small handful of Pederson's assistants, and now Scott joins the Pederson-era staff who is no longer with the franchise.
The Jaguars began reshaping the franchise's football operations in January when they fired Pederson and former general manager Trent Baalke. Since then, the Jaguars have hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
According to the description the Jaguars had for Boselli's role, it appears strength and conditioning would fall under his scope of responsbility.
"In addition to his role on the football leadership unit, Boselli will be responsible for player engagement, football technology, football travel and logistics, equipment, sports performance, team security and football communications. Boselli will also serve as the liaison between football operations and the business side of the Jaguars to ensure a unified and successful organization as a whole," the Jaguars said.
It remains to be seen who will be added to the staff to replace Scott, but it is clear the Jaguars are not done adding to Coen's staff. The Jaguars announced Coen's staff hires last week but it certainly appears more names will be added to the list in some form or fashion.
The Jaguars are set to introduce their new coordinator hires -- offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile -- in press conferences on Thursday, along with retained special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.
