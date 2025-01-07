Exclusive: NFL Sources Give "No-Brainer" GM For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a massive move to kick off the first week of the offseason, firing head coach Doug Pederson and opting to retain general manager Trent Baalke.
There are still plenty of questions surrounding the Jaguars, however, especially after the general feeling of shock around NFL circles at the Jaguars' decision to retain Baalke.
Multiple people around the NFL have told Jacksonville Jaguars on Sports Illustrated that Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly, a North Florida native, is a "no-brainer" for the Jaguars.
The question, of course, is whether the Jaguars do indeed look for a new general manager after Khan kept Baalke in the organization after the firing of Pederson.
In a Monday press conference to discuss Pederson's firing and the path moving forward, however, Khan did openly admit that he would listen to coach candidates who have other ideas for the organization of the front office. If he likes the ideas, he may even act.
“My response would be how would you improve it and then if it is credible, you want to do it," Khan said.
"How does the structure work? I want to make sure that this isn’t about ego or power or something more sinister quite frankly. There have been some of those elements that I have found in my experience in the NFL. If it’s a legit effort to get better, then everything should be on the table.”
A well-liked and admired front office name, Kelly has done plenty to earn respect in NFL circles during a scouting career that started with the Denver Broncos in 2007. In 2008, Kelly was promoted in Denver to assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting. In 2010 he got another promotion, this time to assistant director of pro personnel.
Kelly held that role until 2014; in 2015, he became director of pro scouting for the Chicago Bears. In 2017, he was promoted to director of pro scouting and held that role through the 2021 season.
Kelly's name came up for several general manager jobs over the years, and in 2022 he was named the assistant general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. He eventually served as interim general manager after the firing of Dave Ziegler.
For those who have reservations about Kelly after the hiring and subsequent firing of Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas, it was well known around the NFL that he would not have hired Pierce if he was given the full-time general manager job.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.