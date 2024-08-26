Final Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Is In, Who Is Out?
The preseason is finally over.
And in a little under 36 hours, we will know who officially made the Jacksonville Jaguars' initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
After three preseason games and nearly two dozen practices, who do we have making the team and who do we have on the outside looking in? We break it down below.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones
Mac Jones has seemingly won the No. 2 quarterback job with ease over the last few weeks. Beathard seems like a prime practice squad candidate.
RB (3): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson
Jalen Jackson belongs on the practice squad; he made plenty of plays in camp and in the preseason. Keilan Robinson seems like an option to place on injured reserve. He would probably pass through waivers if the Jaguars wanted to use that spot on another player, such as Daniel Thomas.
WR (7): Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr. (R), Devin Duvernay, Parker Washington, Tim Jones, Elijah Cooks
I went back and forth on this. I think the Jaguars very easily could carry a fourth tight end instead, but they may not want Cooks to be subject to waivers after some big plays in each of the last two preseasons.
TE (3): Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell
Josiah Deguara deserves a spot, but it is a numbers game. I could see him being placed on the practice squad and then being called up during the season.
OL (10): Cam Robinson, Walker Little, Anton Harrison, Javon Foster (R), Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Luke Fortner, Cooper Hodges, Cole Van Lanen
Nine of these players seem like locks, which makes the No. 10 spot between Cole Van Lanen and Blake Hance interesting. Hance can play guard, where the Jaguars have a bigger need, but Van Lanen had a good preseason and is likely the better No. 4 offensive tackle option as opposed to Javon Foster. Foster should be safe as an early Day 3 pick.
EDGE (3): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Trevis Gipson
I think D.J. Coleman has done enough to earn a spot on the 53, but the Jaguars have two other players (Arik Armstead, Yasir Abdullah) who can take edge snaps. They also like Chad Muma as a pass-rusher when he is at SAM linebacker. Coleman could be claimed, while it seems likely Myles Cole would be able to be stashed on the practice squad.
DL (6) Arik Armstead, Roy Robertson-Harris, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith (R), Jordan Jefferson (R), Jeremiah Ledbetter
I know leaving Tyler Lacy off this list will be controversial, but he only played eight snaps on Friday and none came in the first half with the primary defense. Ledbetter got three snaps in the first half and has been one of the first defensive subs on the field in the preseason. He just looks like he is ahead on the depth chart, and the Jaguars won't move on from Jefferson this early.
LB (6): Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Caleb Johnson, Yasir Abdullah
This one is fairly easy. Muma, Miller, Johnson, and Abdullah are all core special teamers as well.
CB (5): Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Jarrian Jones (R), Deantre Prince (R), Christian Braswell
Buster Brown was a tough cut here, but the Jaguars could get him back on the practice squad. If Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas were healthy, I would slot him here most likely. But the Jaguars need safeties. As for the reasoning for Prince over him, it is due to special teams.
S (5): Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas, Terrell Edmunds
The Jaguars are dealing with injuries at safety and already use Darnell Savage as a nickel corner. Edmunds has earned a spot.
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Cam Little (R), Ross Matiscik
Onward and upward for Heath Farwell's group.