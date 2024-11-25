Former Jaguars Coach Reveals How the Season Should Be Played Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in the building this week. The Jaguars were away from football and had time to reset during the bye week. No changes will likely be made, and the team will be intact coming off the bye.
The Jaguars have a 2-9 record and are last in the AFC South. But that does not mean players and coaches will give up on the rest of the season. Coaches are coaching for their job. Players are playing for spots and new contracts. The implications are huge for the future.
"You got to watch yourself," said former Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey on Action Sports Jax 24/7. "Because you know, all the pressure is on Doug [Pederson] and Trent Baalke right now. But players have to realize too that they are being evaluated each and every play by every other team. There are in-house scouts that look at those games. And even if they are being evaluated if something happened to Doug and a new coach had to come in, I know as a new head coach, I would go in, I would watch the last half of the season. At least the last six games. I would watch players to see if they were giving up on them because I wanted to know before I got in front of them, who I was dealing with. So, they are being evaluated probably more than they will ever realize, right now, to see how they are playing."
If the Jaguars keep head coach Doug Pederson, would it be the right move?
"I think they need somebody to step up and support that they are moving forward with Doug. I have been an interim head coach, we fired coach Ken Whisenhunt in Tennessee. I had to take over in the middle of the season and you cannot change anything. Other than preaching your philosophy players are not changing. The coaching cannot change. The facility cannot change. The schemes in the middle of the season, really difficult to take over and think you are going to succeed ... I do not understand the firing in the middle of the season."
