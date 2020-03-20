JaguarReport
Former Jaguars' Tight End Seth DeValve Agrees to Terms With Panthers

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be losing one of their role players from the 2019 season, as former tight end Seth DeValve appears set to join the Carolina Panthers. 

Steinberg Sports Entertainment, the sports agency which represents DeValve, announced the move on Twitter on Friday.

DeValve, 27, spent a single season with the Jaguars after spending the first few years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. 

While the Jaguars' tight ends failed to produce in any major way in 2019, DeValve was at least a noticeable piece of the offense once the team was hit by injuries at the position. Following season-ending injuries to James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim, and then later to Josh Oliver, DeValve stepped into the Jaguars' top tight end role in the offense. 

DeValve was second among Jaguars' tight ends in receiving yards (140) and third in catches (12). He was frequently used as a H-back in the Jaguars' offense, though the Jaguars could use Oliver and O'Shaughnessy in that role. 

Left on the Jaguars' roster at tight end are Oliver, O'Shaughnessy, and Charles Jones. The team released Swaim from his contract earlier this week and Ben Koyack and Nick O'Leary are free agents. 

DeValve wasn't considered a likely candidate to return to the Jaguars in 2020 due to his lack of impact in the passing game in 2019, but his departure still shows the Jaguars have a lack of bodies at the position moving forward. 

The Jaguars will have to make an addition rather than a subtraction to the tight end position sooner than later, but as of now it looks like DeValve is not set to be a part of the Jaguars' plans moving forward and will instead play for first-year head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. 

