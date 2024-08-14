Former Pro Bowl OL Donald Penn Assisting Jaguars in Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line has a heck of a resource to draw from during training camp.
Former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Donald Penn, who spent 13 years in the NFL and appeared in almost 200 regular-season games, is working with the team's offensive line as a member of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
Penn played for 13 years and appeared in 194 regular season games and started 189. Penn started 108 games in seven years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making the Pro Bowl in 2010. Penn then spent five years with the Oakland Raiders, making the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 while starting 66 games at left tackle. Penn then spent his final season with the Washington Commanders in 2019.
The Jaguars offensive line already added a veteran presence in free agent center Mitch Morse. Now, they have another veteran voice with hundreds of games under his belt to pass advice onto the younger crop of Jaguars offensive linemen like Anton Harrison, Javon Foster and Cooper Hodges.
“I thought they came off the ball extremely fast, came off the ball physical. We still have to time up some things with the running back and the offensive line," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about the offensive line's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 26-13 preseason opener.
"There were some opportunities there that we missed. The game speed. Now, we're game speed and things were a little bit different. Kansas City does a nice job of attacking the line of scrimmage with their second-level defenders and we've got to be able to come off on some blocks there. But I thought overall there were some really good things up front and to go over a hundred yards in the game obviously is a positive, whether it's regular season, or preseason. Again, it's still a work in progress, but pleased with how we started.”