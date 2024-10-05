Genius Way Jaguars' Coach Created Competitive Environment
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had many injuries this season to crucial players and it has allowed for others to step up.
Jarrian Jones filled the role of Darnell Savage admirably, stepping into that versatile nickel position that is vital to the secondary of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defense.
Linebackers Chad Muma and Ventrell Miller kept the second level together in the wake of injuries to Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. Nielsen told reporters Thursday about the importance of next-man-up culture.
"You never want to lose a player on your team. You want everybody to play, but it’s the business that we're in. It’s the game," Nielsen said. "We prepare for that way back from OTAs, next-man-up mentality. It doesn't make it any easier. It does present a challenge, but we coach all those guys. There's no depth chart. Next-man-up mentality, same fundamentals, same technique. We don't change the calls or anything like that. We just go out and play ball. We want all those guys to be out there. Hopefully, we'll get a few back this week and get them back in the fold of the plan and get them going to play. We're just staying the course ... next-man-up."
Nielsen's no depth chart mentality projects itself onto his players. It allows for a gritty, competitive environment that puts everyone, no matter if they are a third-string or starter, on equal ground. It allows players to elevate their game.
"Sometimes if you put something up and could be an undrafted free agent or a guy that is a late-round pick, and all of a sudden, he sees his name on fourth underneath, and he's buried, it could create a negative image mindset type thing," Nielsen said. "We simply say to our guys, our staff, done a great job of, ‘Hey, here's your reps. It's what you do with those reps that matter.’ We don't know when you're going to get in there. You could be on the field first, second, or third in the team period, but we evaluate what you do. It doesn't matter who it's against. It's just what that player does so he can take advantage of those reps.
"So, if something like this happens, and the same thing in the games, they have to earn the right to play. They have to show, ‘Hey, they're doing the right things.’ You look at [Chad Muma] and Ventrell. They played 10 snaps in Miami and now here they are. They're starting. So, you prepare for that. You never know when it's going to come, and it might not come, but you just stay the course and we're doing the same thing in practice today. ‘Hey, here's your reps. These guys are going to go out and play, and let's make the most of it when we have our reps.’"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.