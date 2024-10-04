Has Jaguars Defensive Star Lived Up to His Contract So Far?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made multiple additions this offseason in an effort to have a successful 2024-25 season. One of those moves was signing veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead. The Jaguars signed Armstead after he spent each of his nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jaguars signed Armstead to a multi-year deal worth nearly $44 million. It is not entirely his fault but so far, Armstead has struggled. Every player has struggled for the Jaguars this season, that is the only way to explain their 0-4 start.
However, not every player is making the money Armstead is making. Nor was every player expected to have the impact he was expected to have. The Jaguars brought Armstead in to be a force along the defensive line but he has not been that so far.
Through the season’s first four games, the veteran has only registered five tackles. It is still early in the season but that is not the type of play the Jaguars thought they were get from Armstead when the signed him.
However, Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen believes every player on the team has room to improve and that Armstead’s impact goes beyond the statsheet.
“Yeah. Some of the things with Arik is the behind the scenes, the leadership, things like that,” Nielsen said. “Obviously, we all want to play better. I've got to coach better, but what he's doing for our team, again, is the foundation, the culture and the things like that. He's a huge part of that.
“Then also, when he comes in, he's playing some end, and he hasn't played end in a while, so he's growing back into that role. We're going to stay positive and stay the course.
“Yes, everybody, every player, every coach, we’ve all got to do more to get this thing going in the right direction. And it is. It's just getting us over the hump. We've been in three of these games. We’ve just got to get one.”
Like Nielsen said, the Jaguars need improvement from every player and coach on the team. Still, they specifically need improvement from players they are paying the most money to, or else it is wasted resources.
Multiple players failing to live up to their contracts and a 0-4 start, is a step back for an organziation that expected to take a step forward when the season began.
