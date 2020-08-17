'I Haven’t Been This Happy in a Long Time': Jaguars’ Timmy Jernigan Excited Over Homecoming

Timmy Jernigan has always had fond memories of Florida. From playing high school football at Columbia High School in Lake City, just about an hour from Jacksonville, to starring for the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee.

But until Monday, Jernigan had never been on a Florida-based NFL squad. That changed when it was announced the Jacksonville Jaguars would be signing the veteran defensive tackle to help bolster their run defense, a move that has Jernigan energized for what is ahead thanks to his personal connections with the area.

"To me, it’s a little deeper than just Florida. I was able to move to Lake City from Jacksonville. I moved to Lake City when I was about nine years old and until I was about eleven or twelve, I was back and forth between the two, staying with my brother," Jernigan said on Monday during a video press conference. "He was definitely a big mentor to me. In the summers, my mom would send me back here so I’m familiar with the area, I’m familiar with the team. I really feel like it’s a blessing. I feel like [it’s] a dream come true."



For Jernigan, the Jaguars were a hard team to miss growing up. He looked up to what he called the "dangerous" duo of John Henderson and Marcus Stroud, while also racking up his own personal Jaguars' memorial. Now, Jernigan is donning the No. 98 that Henderson once did.

"Like I said, elementary school, living in Justina. It was crazy because we had a Pop Warner team called the Justina Jaguars, right there across the street from our apartment complex. I remember as I kid, I had a little fake Mark Brunell jersey. It was horrible, horrible looking, but I had the Mark Brunell jersey and I had the little fake helmet," Jernigan said Monday.

"My sister was in middle school and I would lie to my sister when she came home and be like, “Hey, the Justina Jaguars need helping cheerleading across the street or whatever.” I would stuff my fake jersey with clothes and shoulder pads and all this crazy stuff. I always knew about the team. [I] definitely was a big fan back when big John Henderson and Marcus Stroud were here. I definitely used to tune in. That was the good old days- we have to get back to that.”

Jernigan's homecoming comes at a vulnerable point for the Jaguars' defense. In recent weeks the Jaguars have had defensive lineman unable to touch the field due to injuries (Dontavius Russell), opt outs (Al Woods, Lerentee McCray) and the retirement of Rodney Gunter on Sunday due to a heart condition.

Jernigan will have to knock his own self-admitted rust off quickly to make an impact for the Jaguars in Week 1 on Sept. 13, and Monday was just the first step for the Sunshine State native.

“Whatever the team needs. If they need me to come in and be a heavy run guy, I can make that happen, I can do that. If they need me to get to the quarterback, I feel like I have the ability to do both," Jernigan said.

"All I need to really do is just prove to everyone that I’m ready for that. That’s the biggest thing. I have to prove my point that within the next three weeks that I’m ready for the task and I think I can do it.”

The signing of Jernigan comes a few months after Jernigan had a deal fall through with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville's AFC South rival. And while Jernigan did not want to dive into why things didn't pan out in Houston, he did note that he was grateful to the Jaguars for ensuring he had a spot on the roster during camp.

"To be honest, I don’t really want to talk about what happened in Texas too much. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to leave it where it’s at. I’m in Jacksonville now," Jernigan said.

"I’m just blessed that the Jaguars, when they called me and gave me the opportunity, they kept their word. They made a promise and they followed through with it so I’m going to give this team everything I got. I’m going to give them everything I got. Hopefully, I can end my career right here in Jacksonville.”

For Jernigan, it will be all business moving forward. While the homecoming to Florida and his past stomping grounds is certainly a joyous occasion, Jernigan knows he is here to help the Jaguars be a better team, as well as prove to the rest of the league that he can still play defensive tackle at a high level.

For now, Jernigan can take solace in the fact that he is not only in a camp this August, but he is home.

"But it damn sure feels good to be home, right here with Columbia down the road. It feels like I’m back in Columbia playing again- purple and gold. I’m definitely excited. I haven’t been this happy to play football in a long time. I haven’t been this happy in a long time.”