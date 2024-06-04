Heath Farwell Explains What Drew the Jaguars to Cam Little
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2024 offseason with a clear need at kicker.
Their answer? Sixth-round pick Cam Little, who the Jaguars selected at No. 212 in April's NFL Draft in hopes of finding their first long-term answer at the position in years.
"Every off-season I typically go on the road for a handful of schools and take a look at a position. Sometimes it's a returner, sometimes it's a kicker. I looked last season as well," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said on Monday.
"Just depending how it fits, do we see that guy that we really target, really like, not only on the field, his talent but what's it like when you meet him, you take him to dinner and get a good feeling for their personality. Does he mesh with you? It fit right."
Little was the third kicker selected in the draft, following Alabama kicker Will Reichard being taken by the Minnesota Vikings nine picks previously and Stanford kicker Joshua Karty, who was selected by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 209.
Little is the third kicker the Jaguars have drafted in franchise history following Hayden Epstein in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL Draft and Josh Scobee in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
Little was named 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team and 2023 First-Team All-SEC after a career that saw him finish as the most accurate kicker in program history with a 82.8% field goal percentage and a 100% extra point rate.
"We love Cam [Little]. When I worked him out, we loved him. The dinner I had with him was fantastic. I just sensed that he was very competitive. I really liked what he was doing. So, I thought he was a really cool guy to bring in here. We like the value in the sixth round and it worked out. It's a great opportunity," Farwell said.
"Obviously, Riley [Patterson] has made some big kicks for us so we have a great competition with two really good kickers. Yeah, it's normal as any position or any coordinator goes on the road, takes a look at a position, and there is a bunch of years I've done that and didn't draft one. So it's very normal. We really liked Cam and thought it was a good opportunity to add to the program, add to the competitive position of kicker, and let's see what it looks like come pre-season games and training camp."